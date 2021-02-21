Nagpur: The state of Maharashtra has been witnessing more than 6000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the last three days, compelling the authorities to impose some strict restrictions in different parts of the state. Uddhav Thackeray called the coronavirus situation in the state “serious” and warned that lockdown would have to be reimposed if daily Covid cases continue to rise in the next two weeks. Also Read - Mumbai Police To Issue Challans For Not Wearing A Mask

However, it seems that the people of Maharashtra are yet to understand the seriousness of the serious. On Sunday, news agency ANI tweeted images from Nagpur's Sitabuldi Main Road where a huge crowd can be seen floating all COVID norms. People were seen flocking to the city's markets with little or no regard for masks and social distancing norms. This is when, as mentioned above, Maharashtra reporting more than 6000 daily cases for three consecutive days.

What Uddhav Thackeray Said Today: Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown News: Another Lockdown in Bengaluru on Cards? Read What BBMP Commissioner Says

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a televised conference where he expressed his concern over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. During the press briefing, the chief minister said that there were 7,000 new Covid cases in Maharashtra on Sunday. He also informed that the new Covid wave is strongest in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal area. "Will allow taking district authorities to bring restrictions as and when they feel," CM Udhav said.

With total number of positive cases surging over 6,000 for the third consecutive day, Maharashtra has been witnessing the highest number of COVID cases in the country. “If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don’t want it must wear mask and follow all the rules,” he said.

“We may have to bring a strict lockdown if we don’t follow discipline. Next 8 days will tell us if to bring lockdown back,” he said. In his address, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that COVID-19 raising its head in Maharashtra again. “We will know in 8 to 15 days if this is another wave,” Uddhav added.

Lockdown, Restrictions in Amravati and Pune: Important Details

Pune: The Pune administration has enforced restriction on the movement of the people in the district. The crowd will not be allowed to come out of homes between 11 pm and 6 am however, people will be allowed to travel for the essential services.

Pointer 1: All schools and colleges in the Pune district will remain closed till February 28.

Pointer 2: Hotels, bars, and restaurants in Pune will be allowed to remain open till 11 pm.

Pointer 3: From 11 pm to 6 am, no public movement will be allowed in Pune, except those involved in essential activities/work

Amravati: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to impose a total lockdown in the Amravati district for one week.

1-week lockdown will be imposed in Amravati from 8pm on February 22, except Achalpur city

Akola:

Akola, Murtijapur and Akot will also be under lockdown from February 23 to March 1.

Night curfew to be in force in Nashik city between 11 pm and 5 am from Monday.