Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra is one of the worst COVID hit states in India. Maharashtra has been registering the highest number of COVID cases since the second wave of pandemic hit the country. With the rapid rise of the cases, hospitals in some districts are facing shortage of beds. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, civic officials faced a similar problem as they were grappled with complaints of shortage of beds. To tackle the situation, the civic administration has set up helpline numbers exclusively for Covid-19 patients.

Additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve said three helpline numbers have been set up for Covid-19 patients. "The Covid-19 patients should not face any problem in getting a bed or any kind of help they need. That's why we have set up three helpline numbers. Each helpline number has 10 connections," he said.

Pimpri Chinchwad Hospital Bed Management Helpline:

020-67331151/020-67331152

Pune district has more than 81,000 active patients, according to the latest report. This is only a shade lower than the peak of about 82,000 that was reached in September last year. Authorities fear that at the rate at which positive cases are being discovered in the city, there are likely to be over a lakh active patients in the next one week.