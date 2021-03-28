Pune: Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad has seen a four-fold rise in its Coronavirus cases in the past one month, emerging as the new COVID hotspot. The area had registered 3,331 active cases as of February 26. However, on March 27, the city had 15,415 active Coronavirus cases. So far, Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered a total of 1,32,266 Corona positive cases. Also Read - Lockdown in Pune Soon? Ajit Pawar Says Decision After Assessing Coronavirus Situation Till April 2

Pimpri Chinchwad has overtaken the neighboring Pune Municipal Corporation in the number of micro-containment zones. “We have over 1200 micro containment zones and 200 major containment zones. Micro containment zones including a flat, a room in a chawl or could be a floor in a building,” PCMC’s additional health chief Dr. Pavan Salve told Indian Express.

“By March 27, we recorded 15,415 active cases. The active cases have jumped four times in one month period. Everyday we are registering more than 1,800 cases. This figure was less than 1000 at the end of February,” he added.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation registered 1,694 positive cases on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar yesterday said that he will take a decision on lockdown in Pune after assessing the Coronavirus situation till April 2. In case the Coronavirus situation doesn’t improve in the forthcoming days, lockdown may be imposed in Pune, Pawar warned. Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in its Coronavirus caseload.