New Delhi: In one of the countless tragedies that have emerged in the pandemic, a less than a year old baby was found lying quietly next to the body of his mother in their house at Phuge Vasti in Pimpri Chinchwad district of Pune. The toddler was rescued by two women constables from the Dighi police recently. Police said, prima facie it seems that the woman, Saraswati Rajesh Kumar (29), died by suicide. Notably, the woman was living with her son since her husband, a daily wager had gone to their native place in Uttar Pradesh in connection with some personal work.

The neighbours were aware of her death but fearing coronavirus, no one came to see the child, who was starving for at least two days. However, a foul smell forced the landlord to call the police.

"For two days the door of the room was closed but neighbours realised something was wrong only when foul smell started coming from inside. The woman was found dead with her mouth frothing while her toddler son was found alive but in a weak condition", said inspector Mohan Shinde of Dighi police station.

As per the reports of a leading daily, the two constables, Sushila Gabhale and Rekha Vaje fed the baby milk and biscuits and took him to a hospital after he regained consciousness. Meanwhile, the boy has tested negative for Covid-19. Following the directives of the Child Welfare Committee, the police have shifted him to a child care home.

The woman’s husband has been informed and he is expected to reach the city in two days, Shinde said, adding that the woman’s body was sent for autopsy and her viscera has been preserved.