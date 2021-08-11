Mumbai Local Train Latest News: After the Maharashtra government said that the Mumbai Local Trains will be allowed for fully vaccinated passengers from August 15, the BMC on Wednesday started issues passes to them. For the Mumbaikars, who are planning to travel in the Mumbai Local Trains, they have to carry with them three documents. Moreover, they have to begin the screening process at stations from today. They will have to approach the help desk at stations with a hard copy of their vaccination certificate along with the original and a photocopy of their ID proof.Also Read - Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope Makes Big Statement, Says State Will Impose Full Lockdown In Third Covid Wave

After the help desk verifies the vaccination status, the vaccine certificate and the photocopy of the ID will be stamped there. These documents will have to be furnished while buying a monthly season ticket from the booking counter. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown BIG Update: Govt Allows Operations of Hotels and Restaurants till 10 PM | Details Here

Speaking to TOI, a BMC official said that the travelers will have to carry all three documents—monthly pass, stamped vaccination certificate and photo ID copy while travelling. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Withdraw Weekend Curfew, Allow Shops to Remain Open Till 8 PM, Kolhapur Traders Urge State Govt

Earlier, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the offline process of issuing monthly season passes will continue on all seven days of the week till further orders and therefore citizens need not rush to the railway stations.

It must be noted that the state government has planned to start the Mumbai Local Trains due to the hardships faced by the working class in reaching their workplace during this time.

Notably, there are nearly 24 lakh people from MMR who are fully vaccinated but less than 20 lakh would have completed 14 days to be eligible for travel.

Another BMC official told TOI that there will be a monthly review by the state regarding the number of cases reported since the start of the service and a periodic decision to continue with issuing of monthly passes again will be taken based on the Covid situation.

As per updates, the state government will screen the passengers entering railway premises at least till August 31, after which police may switch to random checks.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 289 new coronavirus infections and nine fresh deaths, while 1,157 patients recovered from the disease. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said with this, the tally of coronavirus infections in the financial capital climbed to 7,38,243 and the death toll to 15,968.

For the third day in a row, the new coronavirus infections in the city remained under the 300-mark and this has happened for the fifth time in August so far.

The city, however, witnessed a marginal increase in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 230 infections and five deaths.