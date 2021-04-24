Thane: In view of the shortage of medical oxygen being faced at present, a doctor in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra has started urging his patients to plant a sapling each – his special prescription to them in addition to medicines. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Long Queues Outside BHEL to Get Oxygen Cylinders Refilled

Dr Komal Kasar, who runs Sanjeevani Hospital in Ahmednagar, has been following this practice since the last one month. Also Read - UP Govt Sets Up Oxygen Monitoring System to Deal With O2 Supply Shortage

As per the practice, his medical prescription carries a footnote that asks his patients to plant a sapling after recovering from an ailment. Also Read - 6 Patients Die at Amritsar Hospital Due To Oxygen Shortage, Suppliers Prioritising Govt Hospitals

“Amid the pandemic, I had been receiving calls for Remdesivir, ventilators. A few days back, I also started getting calls for oxygen supply. This triggered an idea in my mind. I started writing a line at the bottom of my medical prescriptions through which I urge patients to plant a sapling as they give oxygen,” he said.

He said he later got a rubber stamp of this message made to save himself from the trouble of writing it.