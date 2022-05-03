Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday appealed to all Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa if they hear loudspeakers blaring the azan. “I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring the azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers! That’s when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers,” Raj Thackeray said.Also Read - Leaves of All Cops Cancelled, Maharashtra Police on Alert After Raj Thackeray's Ultimatum Over Loudspeaker

Earlier, while addressing a public rally, Thackeray said, "I won't be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques." The MNS chief said that from May 4, all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume of loudspeakers atop the mosques.

“If they (Muslims) don’t understand nicely, we will show them the power of Maharashtra,” he said.

Loudspeaker noise is not a religious issue but a social one, he said. “All loudspeakers (atop mosques) are illegal. Is it a concert that so many loudspeakers are being used?” he said. Thackeray said if the Uttar Pradesh government could remove the loudspeakers, what was stopping the Maharashtra government, led by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, from doing so.