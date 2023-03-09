Home

Maharashtra

PM Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana: Maharashtra Announces Rs 6,000 Per Farmer Per Annum

PM Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana: Maharashtra Announces Rs 6,000 Per Farmer Per Annum

PM Krishi Samman Nidhi Yajana: Devendra Fadnavis said the contribution of the state government to Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana will be Rs 6,000 per farmer per annum and the Central government will give the remaining Rs 6,000 to the beneficiary families.

PM Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News

PM Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance and planning portfolios, presented the Maharashtra Budget 2023 on Thursday and made a big announcement for the farmers. During the state budget presentation, Fadnavis said the contribution of the state government to Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana will be Rs 6,000 per farmer per annum. He added that the Central government will give the remaining Rs 6,000 to the beneficiary families.

Focus on Farmers

This time, the Maharashtra Budget 2023 focussed on the middle class of both urban and rural areas and also the famers to woo voters ahead of civic and local body polls, followed by Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls next year.

You may like to read

During the Maharashtra Budget 2023 presentation, Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will start mobile based e-punchanama for farmers affected by unseasonal rain and drought to measure damage to crops. To promote farming activities in the state, he announced drip irrigation and farm ponds for the farmers.

Premium for farmers under PM Krishi Bima Yojna

The deputy chief minister said the state government will provide premium for farmers under PM Krishi Bima Yojna and added that the paddy growing farmers will get Rs 15,000 incentive per hectare. To promote organic farming, he said 25 lakh hectares will be brought under organic farming.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to check beneficiary status

First visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

Then you will come across the map of India under Payment Success tab.

On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called “Dashboard”

Click on Dashboard

After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

Then click on show button

After this you can choose your details

Click ‘Get Report’ button

Then, your name will appear on the Beneficiaries list

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.