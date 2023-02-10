Home

Maharashtra

PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Restrictions Announced For Today; Check Roads To Avoid, Alternate Routes, More

Traffic restrictions have been announced in Mumbai today as the city's traffic police listed out roads to avoid and alternate routes to take amid PM Modi's visit.

New Delhi: Mumbai Traffic Police announced restrictions on Friday and shared a list of routes to avoid amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. PM Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and also unveil the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol.

“Due to a planned public function at CSMT Platform no.18 & Aljamea-tas-saifiyah, Marol on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, SP Mukerjee Chowk & P Dmello road to CSMT from 2.45pm to 4.15pm & from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4.30pm -6.30pm will be slightly slow,” Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet.

In another update, Mumbai Traffic Police said the “traffic around Colaba, Regal Jn & P Dmello road to CSMT from 2pm to 4pm & traffic from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4pm-6pm will be slightly affected/altered. All are requested to plan their commutes accordingly”.

Alternate routes

-Andheri-Ghatkopar Kurla Road- Vehicles proceeding through Andheri Kurla road from Sakinaka Junction shall go straight via Sakivihar road through Milind Nagar, L&T Gate No. 8 by taking left turn via J.V.L.R to Western Express Highway.

– Traffic from Bohra Colony to Andheri Kurla Road via Marol Church will be diverted to Andheri – Kurla Road via Marol Pipeline from Kadam Wadi

– Traffic from Bohra Colony to Marol Maroshi Road via Marol Church Road will take a left turn at Star Poultry Farm, Marol Church Road and go straight through Marol Gaon Road under Marol Village and take a left turn near Savla General Store towards Marol Maroshi Road.

During his visit to the city, PM Modi will dedicate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass to ease road traffic in Mumbai and streamline the movement of vehicles. “The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC to LBS Flyover at Kurla will enhance much-needed East-West connectivity in the city. These arms connect the Western Express Highway to Eastern Express highway thereby connecting eastern and western suburbs efficiently,” an official statement said.

“The Kurar underpass is crucial to ease traffic on Western Express Highway (WEH) and connecting Malad and Kurar sides of WEH. It allows people to cross the road with ease and also vehicles to move without having to get into the heavy traffic on WEH,” it added.

