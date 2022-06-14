Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra on Tuesday (June 14) to inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai and Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune. The prime minister will participate in ‘Dwishatabdi Mahotsav’ (200th-anniversary celebrations) of ‘Mumbai Samachar’ at the Bandra Kurla Complex, a business district in the suburbs. And, in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, some roads leading to the BKC in Mumbai will remain closed while traffic on some roads will be diverted, said a Mumbai Traffic Police official.Also Read - Agnipath Recruitment Scheme Likely To Be Announced Today, 3 Services Chiefs To Announce Details

Entry of vehicles of all kinds will not be allowed on the BKC connector and through the Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction, the Trident junction towards the Jio World Centre, and the American Consulate, he said.

Vehicular traffic on some routes will be diverted. All these traffic regulations will remain in force between 4 PM and 8 PM (on Tuesday), the official said. Besides the heightened security at the BKC, additional police personnel will be deployed on various roads, the official added.

PM Modi’s Maharashtra Visit Schedule

The Prime Minister at around 1:45 pm will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune.

“Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram,” said the PMO.

At around 4:15 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place. The foundation stone for the new building was laid by President Ram Nath Kovind in August 2019.

“All distinctive features of the old building have been preserved in the newly constructed building,” the statement reads.

In 2016, the then Governor of Maharashtra, Vidyasagar Rao, had found a bunker in Raj Bhawan. It had earlier been used by Britishers as secret storage for arms and ammunition. The bunker was renovated in 2019.

The Gallery has been developed in the bunker as a one of its kind museums, to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra. It offers tributes to the contributions of Vasudev Balwant Phadke, the Chaphekar brothers, Savarkar brothers, Madam Bhikaji Cama, V B Gogate, Naval Mutiny in 1946, among others.

Thereafter, at around 6 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The printing of Mumbai Samachar as a weekly was started on July 1, 1822, by Fardunjee Marzbanji. It, later on, became a daily in 1832. The newspaper has been published continuously for 200 years. To commemorate this unique feat, a postal stamp will also be released on the occasion.