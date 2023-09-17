By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Narendra Modi’s 73rd Birthday: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off PM Skill Run in Nagpur
Maharashtra: On the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday flags off the PM Skill Run in Nagpur.
