‘PMO, Govt Should Shift To Ayodhya’: Sanjay Raut’s Dig At BJP Ahead Of Ram Mandir Opening

Sanjay Raut claimed that the BJP was trying to diminish the stature of Lord Ram, adding that the Prime Minister's Office should be shifted to Ayodhya.

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Sunday took a swipe at the BJP amid the buzz surrounding the Ram Mandir opening in Ayodhya on January 22, saying that the saffron party should shift the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as well as the seat of the Central government to the temple town as they have done nothing else but seek votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the name of Lord Ram.

“The PMO and government should shift base to Ayodhya. They will ask for votes only in Ram’s name because they have done nothing else,” Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI. The outspoken Sena MP asserted that it was the Shiv Sena cadres that toiled and put their blood and sweat into the Ram Mandir movement and party founder Balasaheb Thackeray, along with thousands of Shiv Sainiks made innumerable sacrifices for the cause.

BJP has done nothing in the last 10 years that’s why they are shifting the PMO to Ayodhya for election. — Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut Ji pic.twitter.com/0A3COAO0nB — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) December 31, 2023

“Even we are devotees of Ram. In fact, we are the biggest devotees of Ram and our party has sacrificed a lot for the Ram temple. They have taken our country back by 5000 years,” he added.

BJP ‘diminishing’ status of Lord Ram

Raut claimed that the BJP was trying to diminish the stature of Lord Ram, adding that the Prime Minister’s Office should be shifted to Ayodhya.

“The PMO should be shifted to Ayodhya. One doesn’t need the BJP to lead the celebrations of Lord Ram. (National Conference chief) Dr Farooq Abdullah says Ram belongs to everyone. Those trying to appropriate Lord Ram are diminishing his image and stature,” Raut said.

Earlier, on December 28, Raut said his party workers would not attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony.

Though many of them have received a formal invitation to attend the grand consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, several top Opposition leaders are in a bind on whether they will eventually keep their tryst with Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir consecration

With less than a month left for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, PM Modi arrived in the temple town on Saturday, headlining a host of events and urging the devotees of Lord Ram to refrain from visiting the city on the day of consecration as it would add to the security and logistical nightmare.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. According to the temple trust, the consecration ceremony will be held over seven days starting January 16.

The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, is scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day.

