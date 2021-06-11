Mumbai: In a major development, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday met NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in Mumbai and held talks with him for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles. The NCP said that apart from discussing the prevailing political situation, Pawar hosted lunch for Kishor as well. Also Read - Sharad Pawar Visits Dilip Kumar At Hospital After Actor Was Admitted For 'Routine Tests'

As per latest updates, the meeting between the two leaders got over by 2 PM, but neither Kishor nor Pawar spoke to the mediapersons gathered outside 'Silver Oak' (NCP chief's residence).

Notably, this is the first time that Kishor met Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections.

After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was “quitting this space”.

What NCP said? On the other hand, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the meeting, saying that Kishor has already said he will not be a political strategist anymore.

What Shiv Sena said? Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said many leaders are in touch with Kishor, while NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal said he was no aware of the agenda of the meeting.