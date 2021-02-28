Mumbai: Amid mounting pressure and fierce attack from the BJP, Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod, whose name has cropped up in the mysterious death case of young social media star Pooja Chavan, on Sunday tendered his resignation on the eve of Maharashtra Budget Session. Also Read - Huge Crowd Gathers as Murder-accused Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod Visits Temple | WATCH

Rathod (49), a prominent leader of the Banjara community, accompanied by his wife Shital, called on Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official residence Varsha and met for 30 minutes. Rathod was asked to tender his resignation. Also Read - Ex-BJP MLA Among 17 Arrested For Vandalising Restaurant on Valentine's Day in Bhopal

The chief minister also refused to consider pleas from ‘mahants’ of the Banjara community. Also Read - Maharashtra Governor Denied Nod to Travel in State Plane to Dehradun, Sparks Row