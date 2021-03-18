Mumbai: A popular restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday was shut by the BMC officials after it was found violating COVID guidelines. Moreover, police have registered an FIR against the restaurant for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules. After getting information, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team raided the restaurant Auber-Gin Plates and Pours, located in Breach Candy area, on Wednesday night and collected Rs 19,400 as fine from 245 people there for not wearing masks. Also Read - Researchers Find a New Superbug Called C auris in India, Say it Could Lead to Next Pandemic

According to police, the establishment was neither operating at 50 per cent capacity nor customers were wearing masks or maintaining social distance. However, based on the BMC’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against the restaurant. Also Read - Bengaluru Corona Cases: City at Tipping Point, Could See Surge of 1000 Infections a Day if People Don't Follow Norms, Warns Expert

As per updates, the BMC’s D-ward has also shut the restaurant for violation of the COVID-19 norms. The development comes after the Maharashtra government in a notification on Monday said cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices, except those related to health and essential services, in the state will function at 50 per cent capacity till March 31. Also Read - Maharashtra Accounts For 60% of India's Total COVID Caseload | Check District-wise Corona Report Here

Issuing a statement, the BMC said that the violation of norms will result in shutting down of the establishment as long as the central government’s notification of the COVID-19 pandemic as a “disaster” is in force.

“Nobody will be allowed inside these establishments without wearing a mask and temperature check, the state government had said in the notification which was issued in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Wednesday, Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally increased to 3,49,974 and eight deaths took the fatality count to 11,551. Mumbai division reported 4,811 new cases and 21 deaths, which pushed its overall caseload to 7,71,389 and death toll to 19,995.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest single-day infection count so far this year. With these new cases, the state’s overall infection count rose to 23,70,507, as per official data.

Nagpur city reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the day with 2,698, followed by 2,612 in Pune and 2,377 in Mumbai city. Pune division, which comprises civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, as well as districts including Pune, Solapur and Satara, reported 5,268 cases during the day, which is the highest for the day across all the divisions in the state.