New Delhi: Expressing concern over the health and safety aspects of students at this time of coronavirus, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday wrote to PM Modi urging him to postpone all academic activities including entrance exams across the country.

In the letter, Aaditya Thackeray urged PM Modi to intervene and postpone all academic activities to do with physical or online examinations across the country, for all professional courses including entrance exams.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray writes to PM Narendra Modi 'requesting him to intervene and postpone all academic activities to do with physical or online examinations across the country, for all professional courses including entrance exams'.
— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the exams that are scheduled to be held in September.

In the letter to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee said that the directive from the Education Ministry to hold the NEET, JEE Main 2020 in September is a gravely risky decision.

“We are proud of our students. They are talented in these areas. On the one hand, COVID-19 pandemic is going on and the student community on the other hand is suffering a lot from mental agony and depression,” she wrote in her letter to PM Modi.

Prior to this, DMK President M K Stalin has urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test until the spread of COVID-19 was brought under control.

“Besides COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on the nation, many parts of the country were yet to recover from the recent floods that have ravaged people’s livelihoods,” Stalin said in a letter to Pokhriyal.

“It will not be possible for students belonging to rural areas and less-privileged sections to reach the exam centres. They will be put under a great disadvantage against their affluent counterparts,” he said.