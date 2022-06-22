Mumbai: Breaking the silence on the ongoing political crisis in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday addressed the state via Facebook live and said that he is ready to give his resignation if the rebel MLAs come and tell him directly.Also Read - Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde to Address Media Shortly
“I am ready to give my resignation to the MLAs, they should come here and take my resignation to Raj Bhavan. I am ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena party head also, not on the saying of others but my workers,” CM Thackeray said. Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: 5 Reasons Why Eknath Shinde Rebelled Against Uddhav Govt | Explained
Uddhav Thackeray’s Facebook Live: Top Quotes
- Posts will come and go but the real asset is the affection of the people. In the past 2 years, I was fortunate enough to get a lot of affection from people
- If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri
- If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It’s not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It’s very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me
- But when my own people (MLAs) don’t want me what I can say. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face
- When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take the responsibility of CM post. I didn’t even prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me