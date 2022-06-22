Mumbai: Breaking the silence on the ongoing political crisis in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday addressed the state via Facebook live and said that he is ready to give his resignation if the rebel MLAs come and tell him directly.Also Read - Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde to Address Media Shortly

"I am ready to give my resignation to the MLAs, they should come here and take my resignation to Raj Bhavan. I am ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena party head also, not on the saying of others but my workers," CM Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Facebook Live: Top Quotes