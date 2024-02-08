Home

VIDEO: Power Transformer Explodes In Solu Village Of Pune District; 1 Dead

The injured individuals were immediately transported to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for medical treatment. However, despite their efforts, one of the burn victims tragically succumbed to their injuries.

Pune: A tragic incident occurred in Pune district on Thursday when an electric transformer exploded near Solu village, resulting in the death of one person and leaving seven others with burn injuries. The blast took place near a defunct metal unit on the outskirts of the village. Meanwhile, the local authorities, including the fire brigade and police personnel, swiftly responded to the incident and rushed to the spot to provide assistance.

Visuals from the site

#WATCH | Maharashtra | An explosion occurred in an electric transformer in Solu Village near Alandi of Pune district. One died dead and 7 injured. Fire Department and Police are at the spot. (Video Source: Fire Department) https://t.co/3C89DZ7TwK pic.twitter.com/x3B7EBdTZm — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.