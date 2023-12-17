Home

Priya Singh Case: Thane Influencer Claims Cops Forced Her To ‘Sign Something’; Appeals PM Modi For Justice

Priya Singh, a social media influencer from Thane, has alleged that her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad allegedly tried to run her over with his car.

Thane: Priya Singh, a 26-year-old Thane-based influencer who was mowed down by an SUV, allegedly at the behest of her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad– the son of a senior bureaucrat — alleged that police personnel visited her on Saturday night compelled her to “sign something” which she refused. Singh, who is receiving medical attention at a city hospital for her injuries, also appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice.

“Last night some policemen came. They were trying to force me to sign something. I refused. Because I did not have a lawyer. Neither did anyone from my family. They were forcing me, saying that whatever will happen tomorrow, sign now. When I did not sign, they got angry and went away,” Priya said on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH On accused Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad allegedly running his car over his girlfriend | Victim Priya Singh says, "Last night some policemen came. They were trying to force me to sign something. I refused. Because I did not have a lawyer. Neither did anyone from my family. They… https://t.co/ynzYNd5JDG pic.twitter.com/0URTT5udUk — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

“I have great faith in the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. I just want justice,” she said.

What happened with Priya Singh?

Priya Singh, a social media influencer from Thane, shared a post on her Instagram page stating that on December 11, her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad had invited her to meet him and allegedly ordered his driver to run her over with his car.

In a post on her Instagram page, Priya wrote: “I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know he told me that they (his wife and him) were not together anymore, they had separated. He said that he wanted to marry me. I was staying with him for a long time.”

“When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, he got aggressive. We had a fight,” she said.

“Three bones in my right leg are broken, it has been operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips I’ve deep injuries…I cannot move my body. Four days ago I went to file an FIR, the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on the social media, the police have supported me today,” the Instagram model said.

What the police said?

According to the police, the 26-year-old woman received grievous injuries after her boyfriend, the son of a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra, attempted to run her over with his SUV car near a hotel in Thane city on the December 11.

An official said the incident took place at around 4:30 AM on December 11 and the police registered a case against accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others at the Kasarvadavali police station.

“The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries,” the official said.

The victim later put out several social media posts to give information about the incident, the police said.

She is undergoing treatment at a hospital at present, they said, adding that Gaikwad is the son of senior bureaucrat, Anil Gaikwad, a Managing Director at the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Talking to media, a senior police official denied the allegations levelled by the victim in her social media post that the police did not register the case as per her statement.

SIT to probe case

Meanwhile, police said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.

“An offence has been registered under section 279, 338, 323, 504, 34 IPC. A primary investigation has been done by the local police officers… Today an SIT has been formed… We are investigating and inquiring all the witnesses… We have recorded 3 statements till now,” DCP Zone 5 Amarsingh Jadhav said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.