Maharashtra

‘Promised Marriage, Ghosted Me After Sex’: Mumbai Woman Accuses Industrialist Sajjan Jindal Of Rape

The woman claimed that Sajjan Jindal was attracted to her and promised to marry her and on January 24 last year, raped her at the JSW Group headquarters.

Photo (India.com)

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based woman has accused billionaire Sajjan Jindal of raping her on the pretext of marriage. The 64-year-old industrialist the accusation. According to the 30-year-old woman, who describes herself as an actor on her social media profiles, she met Jindal at a cricket match in Dubai, a few years ago and soon became friends with the JSW Group Chairman.

She claimed that Jindal was attracted to her and promised to marry her and on January 24 last year, raped her at the JSW Group headquarters. The Mumbai resident further claimed that the industrialist had promised to marry her but later ghosted her.

The woman revealed that she had approached the police on February 16 this year and based on her complaint, the cops registered an FIR at the BKC police station in Mumbai on December 13 under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Sajjan Jindal– the chairman and managing director of the USD 23-billion JSW Group– has refuted the charges. In a statement issued on Sunday evening Jindal termed the sexual assault allegations against him as “false and baseless”.

“He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family,” said the statement, issued by the industrialist in his personal capacity.

The 30-year-old woman has claimed that she first met Jindal in the VIP box of the Dubai stadium, where they exchanged contact numbers. She further claimed she later met Jindal inside a five-star hotel in suburban Bandra and south Mumbai’s Jindal Mansion and also went on a drive with him in a car before the alleged sexual assault.

In the FIR, she mentions that Jindal has been avoiding contact with her since the alleged sexual assault.

(With PTI inputs)

