Mumbai: An unfortunate incident happened during a protest by the Congress workers in Maharashtra on Saturday. A bullock cart on which they were protesting collapsed and their protest ended abruptly in Mumbai. Notably, they were staging demonstrations over the hike in fuel price in Mumbai. This protest was organised by Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap.

A video of the incident has gone viral over social media where the bullock cart carrying the Congress chief and other supporters can be seen collapsing amid the sloganeering against the fuel price hike.

Looking the constant fuel price hike, the Indian National Congress decided to hold a 10-day nationwide agitational against fuel price hike and increasing inflation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A bullock cart, on which Congress workers and leaders were protesting in Mumbai today, collapses. They were protesting against the fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/INqHWpNi7C — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

The Congress in a statement said that moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the Covid pandemic, rampant unemployment, and salary cuts, the party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programs at Block, District and State levels.

The Congress also stated that the programs shall be implemented by the state units between 7 July and 17 July 2021. “It shall comprise Congress Party Leaders, AICC frontal organizations including Mahila Congress leaders and members, aided by scores of ordinary party workers all over the country,” it added.

Apart from this, the Congress workers have also planned to take out cycle yatra at district levels, and processions at the state level. The Congress said a signature campaign will also be run at all petrol pumps across the country, demanding a reduction in fuel prices.

On Friday, workers of the Congress women’s wing in Maharashtra’s Latur district staged a protest against the hike in the prices of fuel and other essential commodities and handed over a memorandum of their demands to the district collector.

Protestors led by the Mahila Congress’ Latur city unit chief Dr Smita Khanapure and district unit chief Sunita Arlikar staged a demonstration at Gandhi Chowk in the morning.

Mahila Congress workers presented a memorandum to district collector Prithviraj B P, which stated that the prices of fuel and essential commodities had risen because of the Union government’s poor policies.