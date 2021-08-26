Aurangabad: Upset over the poor procurement rates of wholesalers, Aurangabad farmers have dumped tomatoes on the sides of the Nagpur-Mumbai Highway on Thursday as a means of protest, police said. Farmers from Gangapur taluka of Aurangabad district arrived at Lasur station in the morning with tomatoes laden with tractors, trolleys and dumped the produce on the side of the highway, an official said.Also Read - Kisan Update: This State Aims To Double Farmers' Income By 2023-24; Details Here

Assistant police inspector Ravindra Khandekar, in charge of Shillegaon police station, said, "Farmers came with two to three tractor-trolleys carrying tomatoes and agitated at Lasur station. They dumped the produce on the side of the highway. Vehicle movement remained uninterrupted during this time."

The cultivators staged the protest to demand better procurement rates from wholesalers. "Tomatoes are being brought by wholesalers for Rs 100 per crate, which is nearly 25 kg. This is a huge loss. If the rate is close to Rs 300 per crate, then it is a no profit and no loss matter for us," Ravindra Chavan, deputy sarpanch of Dhamori Khurd village in Gangapur said. The state government should look into the matter and if the rates come down further, the government should compensate to make up for losses, he added.

(With Inputs from PTI)