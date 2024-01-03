Proud To Have Been In Ayodhya When Tainted Babri Masjid Structure Was Brought Down: Devendra Fadnavis

Home

Devendra Fadnavis made the statement while speaking to reporters in the state capital Mumbai.

He was speaking after the inauguration of Ram Rath. (File image)

Devendra Fadnavis On 6 December 1992: The Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya is going to take place on January 22. Amidst all this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday made a rather controversial statement when he said that “he felt proud and happy” to have been present when the “kar sevaks” brought down the Babri Masjid structure on December 6, 1992.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM was reportedly responding to the opposition’s criticism that the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses the Ram temple consecration ceremony for its political benefits”.

“Whoever believes in Ram, that person can participate in the ongoing celebration of the Ram temple inauguration. Some people were never part of any movement associated with the Ram temple. I participated in three ‘kar seva’ campaigns and feel proud and happy that I was there when the (Babri mosque) structure was brought down,” he said.

“Some people were hiding when the kar seva was at its peak. What can I even say about it? I even spent some days in a central jail there,” he said.

Fadnavis also said that he felt happy that the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would take place at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that there will not be a single temple in the country that will not celebrate this event.

He was speaking after the inauguration of Ram Rath (chariot), a miniature model of the Ayodhya Ram temple, that will be taken to different areas for the people to see. Also present with Fadnavis were Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and State Minister for Rural Development Girish Mahajan.

“After 500 years of struggle, the Ram temple is coming up in the country. We are in the process of removing the blot put on us by Babur. We are reinstating the faith of the country. We should forget our differences and chant the name of Ram. It is shallow to politicise the issue,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

