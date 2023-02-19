Home

27-Year-Old Flipkart Delivery Boy Arrested As He Made Obscene Video Calls To Over 40 Women

Mansule, is a school dropout, who moved to Pune with his brother after their parents passed away.

Pune: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making obscene video calls to over 40 women. The accused, was arrested from Pune and used to work as a delivery boy with e-commerce platform Flipkart. The arrest was made after a woman from Malad filed a complaint.

Identified as Jyotiram Baburao Mansule, the delivery boy hails from Latur districts.

As per the woman’s complaint, Mansule had randomly video called the woman via WhatsApp being naked, reported Hindustan Times. She immediately disconnected the call but he sent her messages asking if she recognised him.

Quoting Rajan Adane, senior inspector, HT reported , “Mansule would find job or recruitment community groups on Facebook and from there he would learn about WhatsApp groups of hundreds of people looking for jobs. He would join such groups and then make random obscene video calls to members having display pictures of women.”

“During questioning, he said that he would get pleasure by making obscene video calls. We have seized his mobile phone and learnt that he made obscene video calls to over 40 women in recent days,” Dhiraj Waykos, police sub-inspector, said and added that his mobile phone is a strong piece of evidence in the case.

“Only one woman has come forward and filed the complaint so far. Most of the victims preferred blocking his number and chose not to pursue the matter legally,” Adane added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.