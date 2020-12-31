A total of 25 people in the country have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Among the new five cases, the mutated UK strain was detected in four at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and one new case was sequenced at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi, it said. Also Read - Total 25 Cases of New Deadly UK Mutant Coronavirus Strain Detected in India, After 5 More Test positive

All 25 persons have been kept in physical isolation at health facilities and comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. These 25 people include the 20 who were found positiive with the mutated strain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In wake of the alarming situation, Pune's civic body has put out a video appeal to trace over 100 travellers who returned from the UK before December 22.

“I want to appeal to all the residents of Pune who have returned from the UK to please contact us. We’ve not been able to trace 109 UK travellers because of incorrect contact details,” Rubal Agarwal, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Pune, is heard saying in a nearly one-minute long clip.

“All these people landed before December 22 and they were supposed to quarantine for seven days. I appeal to you that 10 days have already passed after your arrival… so please get in touch with us and update us if you’re experiencing any symptoms. We won’t put you under institutional quarantine,” Agarwal added.

The ministry said that from November 25 to December 23 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states and UTs to RT-PCR tests. To keep a check on the situation, the temporary ban on the flights connecting to the United Kingdom could be extended beyond December 31, said Union Minister Hardeep Puri as authorities stressed the need to remain vigilant.

What is this new COVID strain?



This new COVID strain which was first discovered in the United Kingdom in September, is said to be 70 percent more transmissible from the novel coronavirus disease, triggering fear and panic across the world. The presence of the new UK variant has so far reported by the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

The new variant, which scientists have named “VUI – 202012/01” includes a genetic mutation in the “spike” protein that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to infect human cells. According to a British study, the strain is 50 percent to 74 percent more contagious. However, the good thing is that European Union experts believe that the current vaccines against COVID-19 will be effective against the new strain of the virus.

As per an AFP report, chiefs of BioNTech and AstraZeneca have also said that it is likely that their company’s vaccine will be effective against the new virus