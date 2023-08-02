Home

Pune: 4 Laborers Trapped Under Debris After Soil Caves-In During Well Construction In Indapur

Pune: Four labourers trapped under debris after soil cave-in during construction of a well in Mahsobawadi village of Indapur Tehsill in Pune district. NDRF team has been deployed for search and rescue operation. According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the workers were working on the construction of the inner rings of the well in Mhasaobawadi village, around 120 km from Pune city.

#WATCH | NDRF team deployed for rescue operation at the site where four labourers are trapped under debris after soil cave-in during the construction of a well in Mahsobawadi village of Indapur Tehsil of Pune district, Maharashtra (Earlier visuals from the site; Video… pic.twitter.com/mUu7YK6AA2 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

