Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Maharashtra
  • Pune: 4 Laborers Trapped Under Debris After Soil Caves In During Well Construction In Indapur

Pune: 4 Laborers Trapped Under Debris After Soil Caves In During Well Construction In Indapur

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the workers were working on the construction of the inner rings of the well in Mhasaobawadi village, around 120 km from Pune city.

Published: August 2, 2023 12:17 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Pune: 4 Laborers Trapped Under Debris After Soil Caves In During Well Construction In Indapur
Pune: 4 Laborers Trapped Under Debris After Soil Caves-In During Well Construction In Indapur

Pune: Four labourers trapped under debris after soil cave-in during construction of a well in Mahsobawadi village of Indapur Tehsill in Pune district. NDRF team has been deployed for search and rescue operation. According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the workers were working on the construction of the inner rings of the well in Mhasaobawadi village, around 120 km from Pune city.

Also Read:

Trending Now


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.