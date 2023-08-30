Pune: 4 Of Family Killed In Massive Fire At Electric Hardware Shop; Short Circuit Behind Blaze

Home

Pune: Four members of a family, including two minors, were killed after a fire broke out at an electric hardware shop in Pimpri Chinchwad town of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the incident took place at around 5:30 am in the shop located in Pooja Heights building at Purna Nagar in Chikhli area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

“So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building’s ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation told PTI. The blaze has been extinguished and cooling process is on, adding that a short-circuit may have caused the fire.

The deceased have been identified as Chimnaram Chowdhary (48), Namrata Chimnaram Chowdhary (40), Bhavesh Chowdhary (15) and Sachin Choudhary (13), the officials said.

