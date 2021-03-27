Pune: A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said. A total of 448 small shops were charred in the fire, destroying the Fashion Market completely, India Today reported. Fashion Street on MG Road is a famous `window shopping’ destination that houses small outlets selling garments, shoes, goggles and other accessories. Also Read - Lockdown in Pune Soon? Ajit Pawar Says Decision After Assessing Coronavirus Situation Till April 2

A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.

Efforts to douse the blaze were on, said Prashant Ranpise, chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire department.

Around 50 firefighters, 16 fire tenders and 10 other officials were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The situation was bought under control by 1:10 am.