live

Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: Opposition Parties To Hold Silent Protest Today

Pune Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on Pune bandh and related information.

Pune Bandh Today LIVE Updates

Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: Pune bandh has been called today by Sambhaji Brigade, a prominent Maratha organisation, several other organisations and Opposition parties. The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sambhaji Brigade and some other outfits have supported the bandh call in Pune. The bandh has been called to protest against alleged remarks made by remarks made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Due to the bandh, shops including groceries, bakeries will remain closed between 10 am to 3 pm in Pune today, December 13. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on Pune bandh and related information.

Pune Bandh Today LIVE Updates

Load More