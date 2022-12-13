live

Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: Opposition Parties To Hold Silent Protest Today

Updated: December 13, 2022 10:36 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: Pune bandh has been called today by Sambhaji Brigade, a prominent Maratha organisation, several other organisations and Opposition parties. The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sambhaji Brigade and some other outfits have supported the bandh call in Pune. The bandh has been called to protest against alleged remarks made by remarks made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Due to the bandh, shops including groceries, bakeries will remain closed between 10 am to 3 pm in Pune today, December 13. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on Pune bandh and related information.

Live Updates

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: These Roads Closed For Traffic


    -Lakshmi Road – Sonya Maruti Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk (From the start of the procession till passing Belbaug Chowk)

    -Shivaji Road – S.Go. Barve Chowk to Belbagh Chowk (After the march passes Sevasdan Chowk till the end of the march)

    -Bajirao Road – Puram Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk (as required till the march passes Sevasdan Chowk)
  • 10:10 AM IST

    Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: Will Banks remain closed today
    Banks will not be affected by the Pune bandh today. This means all banks in Pune will remain operational and not be closed due to the bandh.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: What will remain open today

    -Grocery stores, milk shops and bakeries are allowed to open till 10 am on Tuesday in Pune

    -Petrol pumps and CNG pumps will remain operational in Pune

    -Essential medical shops will be open throughout the day

  • 9:38 AM IST

    Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: What will remain closed today

    -Shops including groceries, bakeries will be closed between 10 am to 3 pm in Pune today, December 13
    – Other clothing stores and shops which supports the bandh will remain closed till 3 pm

  • 9:35 AM IST

    Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: Opposition parties, social organisations to hold silent protest march | Opposition parties and social organisation will hold a silent march as part of their call for a Pune bandh today to protest against remarks made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Published Date: December 13, 2022 9:36 AM IST

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 10:36 AM IST