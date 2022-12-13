Pune Bandh Today: Roads Closed Due To Silent March; Check Alternate Routes, Other Details Here

This bandh is called in order to condemn the statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about Maratha warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Pune Bandh Today: Roads Closed Due To Silent March; Check Alternat Routes, Other Details Here (Image: Twitter @LetsUppMarathi)

Pune Bandh Today: A bandh has been called by Mahavikas Aghadi and several organisations in Pune on Tuesday (December 13). This bandh is called in order to condemn the statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about Maratha warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Governor Koshyari called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of “old times” and called Dr BR Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari “icons of modern times”, sparking controversy. And as a mark of the protest, a silent march will be held from the Sambhaji Maharaj statue at Deccan gymkhana to Lal Mahal Tuesday morning. During the silent march, the traffic on several routes will be disturbed, depending on the situation. Therefore traffic police have issued an advisory advising commuters to avoid certain routes die to road closure.

Pune Bandh Today: Roads Closed For Traffic

Lakshmi Road – Sonya Maruti Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk (From the start of the procession till passing Belbaug Chowk) Shivaji Road – S.Go. Barve Chowk to Belbagh Chowk (After the march passes Sevasdan Chowk till the end of the march) Bajirao Road – Puram Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk (as required till the march passes Sevasdan Chowk) Ganesh Road – Phadke Houd to Jijamata Chowk (till passing Morcha Sevadsan Chowk) No parking is available from Belbagh Chowk to Tilak Chowk today from 7 am till the end of the silent march. From Narpatgiri Chowk on Nehru Road to 15th August Chowk, from Power House Chowk to KEM Hospital, and from Santakabir Chowk to Laxmi Road, traffic of PMPML buses will be diverted via Seven Loves Chowk and Maldhakka Chowk as required.

Pune Bandh Today: Alternative Route

During the silent march period, the traffic on the above-mentioned routes will be closed as required. Passengers should use Tilak Road, Kelkar Road, and Kumthekar Road to get to the desired destination.