Pune Bandh Today: What’s Open, What’s Closed

Sambhaji Brigade, a prominent Maratha organisation, and sveral other organisations and Opposition parties under the banner of 'Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar' have called for a bandh in Pune.

Pune bandh: Grocery stores, milk shops and bakeries are allowed to open till 10 am on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Pune Bandh today: Sambhaji Brigade, a prominent Maratha organisation, and several other organisations and Opposition parties under the banner of ‘Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar’ have called for a bandh in Pune. They called for the bandh as a mark of protest against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Fatehchand Ranka, president of the Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP), said that the office-bearers of the three parties and Smabhaji Brigade had appealed to the traders’ body to support the bandh called for condemning the governor’s statements. “Following the appeal made by these parties, an internal meeting of all the members of the federation was organised and it was decided to support the bandh by keeping the shops closed till 3 pm on Tuesday,” Ranka said. Last month, governor Koshyari kicked up a row as he termed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an “icon of olden times”.

Pune Bandh News: What’s open

Grocery stores, milk shops and bakeries are allowed to open till 10 am on Tuesday in Pune

Petrol pumps and CNG pumps will remain operational in Pune

Essential medical shops will be open throughout the day

Pune Bandh: What’s closed

Shops including groceries, bakeries will be closed between 10 am to 3 pm in Pune on Tuesday (December 13)

Other clothing stores and shops which supports the bandh will remain closed till 3 pm