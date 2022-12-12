Pune Bandh Tomorrow: Opposition Parties Call For Strike On December 13. What Will Remain Closed?

Pune: Opposition parties and other social unions have called for a ‘ bandh’ on Tuesday, December 13. A traders’ body in Pune city of Maharashtra has decided to extend support to the December 13 ‘bandh’ as a mark of protest against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sambhaji Brigade and some other outfits have given the bandh call. Fatehchand Ranka, president of the Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP), said in a release on Thursday that the office-bearers of the three parties and Smabhaji Brigade had appealed to the traders’ body to support the bandh called for condemning the governor’s statements.

Pune Band: What All Is Closed and What It is Open?

According to a report by local media, Punekarnews, shops will remain closed till 3 pm.

The parties have said that essential services like the grocery stores, bakeries, and milk shops will be allowed to open till 10 am on Tuesday, and after that, the shops will be closed till 3 pm.

Medical shops will be open throughout the day.

Petrol pumps and CNG pumps will remain operational in Pune

Security arrangement has been beefed up across the city and Pune police deployed around 100 senior officers, over 1000 police personnel, and many constables in plain clothes across the city.