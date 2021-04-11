Pune: A 32-year-old woman working in an IT firm in Pune was allegedly raped by a cab driver on her way home, returning from her friend’s place. The woman lodged an FIR at the Mundhwa police station alleging that the driver had put sedatives in her water while driving her home. A complaint was lodged on Thursday and the case has been transferred to Hadaspur police station for further investigation. Also Read - Maharashtra: COVID Vaccine Centres at Pune, Satara, Panvel Shut Due to Unavailability

The police noted that the incident took place in March. According to the report, the woman took the cab to go to a get-together at her friend's place in Mundhwa. According to the woman's complaint, the cab driver later messaged her on WhatsApp saying he was not getting a lot of business and asked her if she needed a cab to go home. The woman called him and asked him to drop her home. On the way, he gave her water mixed with sedatives that allegedly caused her to fall unconscious.

She told the police that when she woke up she found herself in a lodge. The accused cab driver allegedly asked her to have a sexual relationship with him and threatened to circulate indecent pictures of her on social media.

The woman said that he called her multiple times after that incident and kept threatening to release the pictures. He also sent nasty texts to her husband and friends, she said in the complaint.

The cab driver has been under sections 376, 328 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.