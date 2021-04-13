Pune: As the country battles a massive surge of Covid-19 cases, social distancing norms continue to be flouted across the country. Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a massive crowd was seen at APMC market in Pune on Tuesday morning. Pictures released by news agency ANI shows people in the market flouting social distancing norms and many were seen without a proper mask. Also Read - Pune Police Tweets Hard-To-Solve Corona Puzzle. Can You Guess The Message Behind It?

One person told ANI, ”There is a lot of crowd here.” I am very scared. Many people have not even put on masks. ”

Notably, Pune is among the worst-affected by Covid-19 in the state and was accounting for 12% of the total cases reported nationwide towards the beginning of April. According to an Indian Express report, Pune district reported 446 deaths in the last 11 days at an average of around 41 deaths a day.

An umbrella organisation of traders in Pune on Monday said it will extend support to the Maharashtra government if it imposes a “full lockdown” in the state to curb the rising cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the state government has begun preparations in the run-up to a lockdown, which is likely to be imposed from mid-week. Abating panic among people, state minister Aslam Shaikh said in case a lockdown is imposed, people will get enough time to prepare.

“The state government is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown,” Sheikh told news agency ANI.