Pune Gangster Sharad Mohol Shot Dead By Own Gang Members Over Financial Dispute, 8 Held

Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead on Friday by his own gang members over an alleged financial dispute in Pune. Police have arrested eight people in connection with case.

Pune: Pune-based gangster Sharad Mohol, who was once accused of killing an alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist in the Yerawada jail, was shot dead on Friday by his own gang members over a financial dispute. The 40-year-old gangster was ambushed by a group of men who fired at him from close range, as reported by PTI, citing police.

According to Police Mohol sustained multiple bullet injuries in the attack. He was rushed to Sahyadri hospital in Kothrud but was pronounced brought dead by doctors. After the horrific killing, nine teams of the crime branch were formed who arrested as many as eight suspects who were travelling in two cars on the Pune-Satara highway on Friday night. Cops recovered three pistols, three magazines and some cartridges from their possession.

Sharad Mohol was a resident of Sutardara in Kothrud and a native of Mutha village of Pune district.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.