Home

Maharashtra

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Pune, Nearby Residents Evacuated

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Pune, Nearby Residents Evacuated

Around 22 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze and nearby residents were evacuated.

Fire officials are at the site to douse the blaze that broke out at a godown in Pune's Gangadham area.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Pune’s Gangadham area. Around 22 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze and nearby residents were evacuated.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Gangadham area of Pune. Fire tenders present at the spot. More detail awaited. (Video Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/3KtDwDnyRW — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.