ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Maharashtra
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Pune, Nearby Residents Evacuated

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Pune, Nearby Residents Evacuated

Around 22 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze and nearby residents were evacuated.

Published: June 18, 2023 1:07 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Pune, Nearby Residents Evacuated
Fire officials are at the site to douse the blaze that broke out at a godown in Pune's Gangadham area.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Pune’s Gangadham area. Around 22 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze and nearby residents were evacuated.

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.