By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Pune, Nearby Residents Evacuated
Around 22 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze and nearby residents were evacuated.
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Pune’s Gangadham area. Around 22 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze and nearby residents were evacuated.
Also Read:
- Breaking News Highlights: Indian Army Chief to Visit Ladakh on Saturday Amid Ongoing Disengagement Between India-China
- News Highlights: Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest Outside AAP MLA Atishi's Residence In Delhi
- Breaking News Highlights: BJP Stages Protest Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Residence Against Delhi Govt
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Gangadham area of Pune. Fire tenders present at the spot. More detail awaited.
(Video Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/3KtDwDnyRW
— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.