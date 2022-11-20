Major Pune Accident 48 Vehicles Pile Up, Several Injured; Rescue Ops Underway

There are several vehicles in damaged condition at the site, with fire brigade and police personnel as well as passersby engaged in rescue efforts, eyewitnesses said.

Major Pune Accident 48 Vehicles Pile Up, Several Injured; Rescue Ops Underway (ANI Photo)

Pune: A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Reportedly, many vehicles got piled up after being hit by a truck on the downward slope of a bridge on late Sunday evening. According to police officials, the accident occurred on Navale bridge and it happened either due to suspected brake failure of the truck or its driver losing control, he said.

A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

“As per the preliminary information, at least 30 vehicles have been damaged after a truck went on to hit these vehicles due to suspected brake failure or the driver losing control,” a Sinhgad Road police station official stated.

So far, 6 persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals. There are several vehicles in damaged condition at the site, with fire brigade and police personnel as well as passersby engaged in rescue efforts, eyewitnesses said.

Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.