Dussehra 2022: On the eve of Dussehra, the prices of flowers touched new heights in Pune market. The prices of marigold saw an increase of 30 per cent as the festival is being celebrated with great fervour after a hiatus of two long years. Initially, in the Pune market, Marigold was sold at Rs 50-60 per kg, but as the demand rose rates increased to average of Rs 100 per kg.

"Almost around 2000-2500 tempos full of Marigold were loaded in Pune's flower market. We have made apt arrangements in 3 acre parking area. Hence problem of traffic congestion is also looked upon", Indian Today quoted Pune flower market administrator as saying.

Similarly, the effigy business is getting back on track after a gap of a few years. Effigy makers based in Delhi are getting special orders for Ravan idols giving them one more reason to rejoice after a slump in sales after the COVID pandemic.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath.

In some regions, the celebration–also known as Vijayadashami–celebrates Goddess Durga’s triumph over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura. Dussehra is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month falls during the Aparahan Kaal.