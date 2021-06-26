New Delhi: Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines to be effective from Monday, 28 June. According to the latest guidelines, essential shops will remain open only till 4 PM every day, while non-essential shops can remain open till 4 PM between Monday to Friday. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Pune Imposes Weekend Restrictions Again; Construction Activities, E-commerce Services to Continue

Restaurants, food courts can remain open with 50% seating capacity between Monday to Friday. Only parcel and home deliveries are allowed on Saturday and Sunday. Social, religious and entertainment events are allowed with 50 people between Monday to Friday, the PMC said.

Gym, salon, spa to remain open till 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Wine shops to remain open from Monday to Friday till 4 pm. Malls and theatres/multiplex, religious places to remain closed for now.

