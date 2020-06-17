New Delhi: Finally, after a gap of three months business areas in Pune will start functioning from Wednesday after the Pune Municipal Corporation decided to create micro-containment zones freeing unaffected areas from the sealing of the affected areas. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai: BMC Revises List of Containment Zone, Total Count Now 828 | Check Details

Areas like Bhavani Peth, Nana Peth, Raviwar Peth, Ganesh Peth — with a number of wholesale market areas — were demarcated as containment zones, as a result of which these markets remained closed though lockdown norms eased from time to time. Now as the civic authorities decided to break the earlier containment zones into smaller de-containment zones, the shops will start functioning. Also Read - COVID-19: With 178 New Deaths, Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike of 2786 Cases

From 6.645 km, the area under micro-containment zones has come down to 9.28 sq km. The number of containment zones has increased to 73 from 66. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services After Nearly Two Months; Dos, Don'ts Guidelines For Passengers Here

Here is the list

Pune district reported 442 new coronavirus cases, taking the count to 12,685 on Tuesday, while 16 more patients died due to the infection. The death toll rose to 527 with 16 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, he said.

Also, 150 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after they recovered from the disease, the official said. Most of the new COVID-19 cases were reported from Pune city.

“Of the 442 cases, 279 were recorded in areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, the tally has gone up to 10,300,” he said.

As many as 97 cases were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, where the COVID-19 count now stands at 1,274, the official said. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 1,111, he said.