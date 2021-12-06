Mumbai: As panic gripped across Maharashtra owing to the detection of Omicron cases in Pune, a member of state Covid task force has dismissed rumours that there could be another lockdown in the district. On being asked about the government’s strategy to combat the spread of ‘highly transmissible’ strain, Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra’s Covid task force, asserted that there would be guided curbs with zero tolerance for those not adhering to corona appropriate behaviour at public places.Also Read - More Restrictions in Maharashtra From Today? Team Uddhav Goes in Huddle Amid Rising Omicron Cases

“We have many suspects and we might already have many cases. As of now, we have to ensure two things, double mask, and double vaccination. Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and focus on proper ventilation. As far as inbound travel is concerned, we need to do a very tight screening and tracing of all coming in from abroad because Omicron is everywhere. They have to ensure home quarantine and if anyone is asymptomatic they should go for testing voluntarily”, Hindustan Times quoted Joshi as saying.

He made the statement as seven persons, including a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman and her two daughters from Nigeria tested positive for the new strain in Pune, taking the state’s tally of those found infected with this strain to eight. All are said to be stable and currently under treatment at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On Saturday, a 33-year-old man from Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant. The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai. As per the reports of news agency IANS, the state health authorities have been keeping an eagle eye on other passengers arriving at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur since December 1.