Pune Lockdown Extension News: The 10-day lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad comes to an end on July 23 at a time when Pune surpassed Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai in the number of the daily COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, it reported the maximum number of fresh cases with the highest single-day increase of 3,218 positive cases. Also Read - Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Self Quarantines in Mumbai

Mumbai recorded 1,310 new cases while Delhi recorded 1,227 new cases. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Results Expected Next Week, How to Download Marksheet | Check Details Here

Of the 3,218 new cases, 1,625 were found in the areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients has now reached 39,060. Also Read - Thane Containment Zones: Amid Spike in COVID Cases in City, Some Areas Sealed | Check List Here

As 1,189 cases were reported in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, its COVID-19 count mounted to 13,746.

According to a recent study, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are now experiencing the peak of the COVID-19 cases while Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai have taken the daily cases in their stride. Experts have forecast more rise in the numbers in August as the number of tests being done on a daily basis is also going up.

From July 14, the city went under a two-phase lockdown which will end today. The first phase of the lockdown was stricter while in the second phase some relaxations were allowed.