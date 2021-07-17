Mumbai: To curb overcrowding and violation of social-distancing protocols, the Pune administration has imposed prohibitory orders in several tourist spots in the district as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic persists. These spots include Bhushi dam, various points in Lonavala and Khandala, Sinhgad Fort, Panshet, Varasgaon dam among others, officials said on Friday. The orders said that assembly of more than five people will be restricted and people will not be allowed to venture into the water bodies and go under the waterfalls.Also Read - Full Lockdown Announced in THIS State For 10 Days. Check Details

The order was issued by Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and it stated that people come in large numbers to picnic and tourists spots located in Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bhor, and Velha tehsils, leading to mask and social distancing norm violations.

“To avoid any untoward incident and to tame the spread of the virus, it is imperative to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and Disaster Management Act in these seven tehsils. The assembly of more than five people has been restricted and people are not allowed to venture into the water bodies and go under the waterfalls,” the order said.

Lockdown Restrictions to Lift in Pune Soon?

The Maharashtra government yesterday said that lockdown restrictions in Pune and other districts will continue for now. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Pune and other districts such as Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Raigad and Ahmednagar will not witness immediate relaxation of coronavirus restrictions as the positivity rate in these areas is still high and has not shown much decline.

List of Restrictions in Pune

Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days in areas falling under level 3 of the five-step unlock plan.

Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays.

Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facility with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on weekdays and takeaways and home deliveries after that.

Use of suburban trains will be only for medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services.

Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm at 50 per cent capacity.

Coronavirus Cases in Pune

Pune division registered 2,287 cases and 51 deaths yesterday. Out of 51 deaths, 18 were reported from Pune City and 14 from Satara district.