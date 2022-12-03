Pune Man Infected With Zika Virus. He Reported THESE Symptoms

A 67-year-old man tested positive for Zika virus in Maharashtra's Pune.

Zika infection is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day.

New Delhi: A 67-year-old man tested positive for Zika virus in Maharashtra’s Pune. The patient, who is a resident of Nashik, had visited Pune on November 6. The man from Pune’s Bavdhan area went to Jahangir Hospital after he complained of symptoms such as fever, cough, joint pain and fatigue. He was later found to be infected with Zika in a private laboratory on November 18.

Symptoms Reported By Zika-Infected Pune Man

Fever

Cough

Fatigue

Joint Pain

The patient is now clinically stable and no complications have been reported so far. “A case of Zika virus reported in Maharashtra. A 67-year-old man patient was found in Bavdhan Pune city, he is originally from Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6, earlier on October 22 he had traveled to Surat,” Maharashtra Health Department said in a statement.

“On November 30 NIV had confirmed that Zika virus infection in him. Currently, the patient is clinically stable and has no complications,” it said.

What is Zika virus

Zika virus (ZIKV) disease (ZVD) is considered to be one of the significant public health diseases of concern post-2016 outbreak in Brazil.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

A mosquito-borne flavivirus had been reported to be associated with the increased incidence of microcephaly, congenital Zika syndrome, and Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Since its discovery in the Zika forest in Uganda in 1947, several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.