Pune: As many as 11 people suffered injuries during a funeral at a crematorium in Pune on Saturday night, police said. The incident reportedly took place around 7 pm at the Kailash crematorium which is situated on the bank of the Mula-Mutha river in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil.

"The injured were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and Surya Hospital. We are conducting a further probe," he said. The 11 injured include the man who poured petrol on the pyre.

According to a police official, a man tried to fasten the burning process at a funeral by pouring petrol into the pyre from a can which got exploded. An investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.

The incident happened while Deepak Kamble, who had allegedly died by suicide, was being cremated, Commissioner Patil said. According to Kamble’s son, around 80 people were present at the crematorium including family members.