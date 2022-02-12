New Delhi: How far would you go or how much would you spend to get your favourite mango? How about spending a whopping Rs 31,000 for a crate of mangoes? A crate of mangoes was sold for a whopping cost of Rs 31,000 during an auction sale at a market in Pune. Reacting to this, a trader claimed that it was the “most expensive” buy in 50 years.Also Read - Mango Benefits: 5 Incredible Reasons to Include Mango in Your Summer Diet Right Away

The first box of the famous Hapus mango arrived in Pune’s APMC market on Friday from Devgad Ratnagiri. To buy this crate of mangoes, an auction was organised in which the bid started from Rs 5,000 and went up to Rs 31,000. The first crate of mangoes that arrived at the Pune market was bid at Rs 18,000, the second at Rs 21,000, the third at Rs 22,500 and the fourth also at Rs 22,500, said the trader.

“This is the fifth crate which was auctioned in the Pune market. It was sold for Rs 31,000. In the last 50 years, it is the highest bid in Pune market,” the trader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Why the box of mangoes was sold for Rs 31,000

Yuvraj Kachi, a trader, said the crate of mangoes were the “initial mangoes of the season”. He said the initial mangoes were auctioned as a “ritual because it decides the fate of the trade for the next two months”.

“These are the initial mangoes of the season. Every year, these initial mangoes are auctioned as a ritual because it decides the fate of the trade for the next two months,” Kachi told ANI.