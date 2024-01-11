Home

Maharashtra

Pune-Mumbai Expressway To Remain Shut For Vehicular Movement Today: Check Timing, Alternate Routes

Pune-Mumbai Expressway To Remain Shut For Vehicular Movement Today: Check Timing, Alternate Routes

Commuters need to note that the vehicular movement on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway will be halted from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM on Thursday

Pune-Mumbai Expressway to remain shut today.

Pune: The Pune-Mumbai Expressway will remain closed for vehicular movement on Thursday due to the installation of gantries as part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project. The expressway will be closed for two hours only.

Trending Now

Issuing an official notification, Yogesh Bhosale, a Highway State Police official, said a two-hour traffic block is scheduled on the Mumbai lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 11 for installation of gantries as part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project.

You may like to read

Check Timing

The vehicular movement on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway will be halted from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm on Thursday, during which the installation of two legs serviceable gantries is planned at Km 29.400 and Km 9.800.

During the gantry installation, all types of light and heavy vehicles on the Mumbai lane will face a complete stoppage. Authorities have advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

Check Alternate Routes

Commuters need to check alternate routes from Pune to Mumbai: Divert from Khopoli Exit Km 39, take National Highway No 48 (Old Pune Mumbai Highway) from Khopoli town, and proceed on the Mumbai lane via Shedung toll plaza.

The light and heavy vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai: Divert from Khalapur Exit, take National Highway No 48 (Old Pune Mumbai Highway) from Khalapur town, and proceed on the Mumbai lane via Shedung toll plaza.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.