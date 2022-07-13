Pune/Mumbai: In the wake of incessant rainfall in Pune, the administration has decided to keep schools closed in the city. “As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits,” said a release from the municipal corporation’s education department.Also Read - Portion Of Residential Building Collapses In Pune, 2 Critically Injured, Rescue Ops Underway

Besides, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (pcmc) also said that all civic and private schools in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune civic limits to remain shut on July 14 owing to heavy downpour. Similar announcement will be made in the rest of the district too, PTI reported quoting an official.

For the unversed, Pune city and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too.