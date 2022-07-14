Pune Rains: In the wake of incessant rainfall, a red alert has been issued in Pune for the next two days. Besides, authorities have also imposed section 144 (which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in the concerned area) in tourist spots of the district.Also Read - Maharashtra Rains Latest Update: Pune District Imposes Section 144 In Tourist Places Till July 17, Violators to be Penalised

Pune city and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appealed to all the private firms, including the IT companies in and around the city, to encourage their employees to work from home in view of the heavy rainfall warning.