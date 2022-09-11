Pune: Heavy rains lashed Pune city and adjoining areas on Sunday, leading to severe water-logging in many parts. The traffic came to a standstill and several vehicles were seen submerged as the roads turned into rivers. Several houses, shops and other establishments were inundated as well. Tree fall incidents took place in 10 places, though there were no reports of any person getting injured.Also Read - Monsoon Gets Active Again In Rajasthan, 13 Districts Including Jaipur Receive Heavy Rains

The cloud burst has caused water logging across my #Pune. Any citizens who need help please feel free to reach out ! We at the Poonawalla Foundation will try & help along with the administration.

We are all there for you!! #punerains together in this . @mvadera #PuneRain — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 11, 2022

“Chandannagar, Kothrud, Paud Road, Pashan, Wanwadi, B T Kawade Road, Katraj garden, Swargate witnessed water logging. Tree fall incidents were reported from Pashan, Kondhwa, Pune station and Yerwada. In Panchawati in Pashan, two vehicles were trapped after a tree fell. No one was injured in the incident,” a fire brigade official said. Also Read - Bengaluru Floods: Waterlogged Roads Force IT Employees To Commute Via Tractor To Reach Work | Video

IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT IN GHAT AREAS FOR 2 DAYS

The India Meteorological Department said, as of 5:30pm, Pashan and Magarpatta had received 55.8 millimetres and 55.5 millimetres of rainfall. The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas over the next two days, an official said.

